Manhattan Fire extinguishes wall fan in Durland Hall

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department was called to the K-State campus with reports of a fan that had caught fire.

The Manhattan Fire Department says in a Facebook post that a wall fan caught on fire in Durland Hall on the Kansas State University campus on Wednesday.

According to MFD, the only damage caused by the fire was to the fan itself. It said no injuries resulted from the fire.

