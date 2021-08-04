Man tased, arrested for hitting TPD officer in the face

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of hitting a Topeka Police Dept. officer in the face and was consequently tased.

The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 3, officers were called to Not Just Junk at 2254 SW 10th Ave. with reports of an unwanted person. It said the suspect had threatened to harm an employee, left the business, returned a short time later and again threatened the same employee. TPD identified the suspect as Tyrone D. Edwards, 45.

According to TPD, Edwards had left the area before officers had arrived. As information was gathered at the scene, it said Edwards had boarded a nearby bus. It said the bus was found in the area of SW 10th Ave. and Gage Blvd.

While officers escorted Edwards off the bus, TPD said he began to fight with officers, hit one in the face and injured him. It said another officer on the scene used his department-issued taser to take Edwards into custody.

TPD said the officer who was hit by Edwards did require hospitalization but is expected to be okay.

As is standard protocol when a taser is deployed, TPD said medical personnel responded to the scene and Edwards was cleared medically, arrested and taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

According to TPD, Tyrone Edwards was arrested for aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, two counts of assault, criminal trespass and a probation violation.

