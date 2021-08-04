KHP attempts to identify kidnapping, aggravated battery witness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KHP is looking for an eyewitness to a kidnapping and aggravated battery case.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for help to identify a witness of a kidnapping and aggravated battery case. It said the incident took place on Saturday, July 31, around 8 p.m. at the Travel Shoppe on I-70 at Exit 206 near Wilson. It said the witness was seen driving a black Camaro with significant rust damage.

Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a witness of a kidnapping and aggravated case. (KHP)

According to the KHP, if anyone sees this man or has information on his whereabouts, they should call KHP Dispatch at 785-827-4437.

