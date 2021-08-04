Advertisement

KHP attempts to identify kidnapping, aggravated battery witness

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KHP is looking for an eyewitness to a kidnapping and aggravated battery case.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for help to identify a witness of a kidnapping and aggravated battery case. It said the incident took place on Saturday, July 31, around 8 p.m. at the Travel Shoppe on I-70 at Exit 206 near Wilson. It said the witness was seen driving a black Camaro with significant rust damage.

Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a witness of a kidnapping and aggravated case.
Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a witness of a kidnapping and aggravated case.(KHP)

According to the KHP, if anyone sees this man or has information on his whereabouts, they should call KHP Dispatch at 785-827-4437.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Out-of-control semi blamed for crash that closed I-70
Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed early Tuesday in the 900 block of...
Man critically injured in Tuesday morning stabbing in central Topeka
From Left to Right, Charles Goodman, 48, Jennifer Rietbrock, 44, and Michael Perry, 49, all...
Traffic stop leads TPD to arrest 3 following narcotics search warrant
A man was killed Monday afternoon after the car he was driving collided with a semi-trailer in...
One killed in car-semi crash in northwest Kansas

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
The Topeka Police Department is attempting to identify this man.
TPD attempts to identify theft, assault suspect
Police investigating shooting incident Wednesday morning in central Topeka
School supplies (Pixabay)
Elite Cuts to provide free haircuts, school supplies to youth in need