KHP attempts to identify kidnapping, aggravated battery witness
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KHP is looking for an eyewitness to a kidnapping and aggravated battery case.
The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for help to identify a witness of a kidnapping and aggravated battery case. It said the incident took place on Saturday, July 31, around 8 p.m. at the Travel Shoppe on I-70 at Exit 206 near Wilson. It said the witness was seen driving a black Camaro with significant rust damage.
According to the KHP, if anyone sees this man or has information on his whereabouts, they should call KHP Dispatch at 785-827-4437.
