Kansas property crime report shows Topeka among most dangerous cities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent Kansas crime report shows that the Capitol City is the second-most dangerous city for property crime.

SafeHome.org says the State of Kansas saw about 100,000 new residents between the 2010 and 2020 Census reports, which shows a 3% increase in population. It said this is one of the lower growth rates reported in the most recent census and is the slowest in Kansas since 1970. It also said this could have an effect on the number of property crimes reported in the Sunflower State.

However, SafeHome said with housing markets heating up nationwide, many are considering a move to Kansas. It said it is important to ensure investments are protected, which is why it has released its Property Crime in Kansas report.

According to the report, Kansas was ranked among the most dangerous states for property crime. It said residents have a 3.1% chance of falling victim to a property crime in Kansas. It said the state’s rate is 10% higher than the national average.

The report also said that Wichita is the city in Kansas with the highest property crime rate. It said for every 1,000 Wichitans, there are 53.21 incidents of property crime. Wichita is the state’s largest city, which means a relatively high property crime rate is not a result of a small population. In many states, it said the community with the highest property crime rate is one where few people live, however, this is not the case for Wichita.

In addition to Wichita having the highest rate, SafeHome said Topeka is home to over 126,000 residents and had the second-highest property crime rate in Kansas in 2019.

Statewide, the report said for every 1,000 Kansans there were 23.1 incidents of property crime in 2019, which is about two points higher than the national average.

According to the report, the property crime rate in 2019 was Kansas’ lowest since 2010, which shows a decline of 26%. It said this puts the Sunflower State in good but crowded company, as all but two states saw the same crime rates decline. It said Alaska and North Dakota were the only states whose rates saw an increase.

SafeHome said burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson are the four major property crime categories reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In every case, it said if the crime involves violence or threats of violence, it is no longer considered a property crime but a violent crime.

According to SafeHome, property crime rates can trace back to three primary factors: poverty, unemployment and urbanization. However, it said it is important to remember that correlation does not mean causation.

The report shows that in communities that reported at least one property crime in 2019, the rate was lowest in the town of Perry. It said the small Jefferson Co. town with a population of under 1,000 had only one incident in 2019.

According to the report, the top five safest cities from property crime are as follows:

Perry - Jefferson Co.

Macksville - Stafford Co.

Kanopolis - Ellsworth Co.

Mayetta - Jackson Co.

McLouth - Jefferson Co.

The report said the top five most dangerous cities for property crime are as follows:

Wichita - Sedgwick Co.

Topeka - Shawnee Co.

Independence - Montgomery Co.

Merriam - Johnson Co.

Hiawatha - Brown Co.

To see where other cities fall or to read the full report, click HERE.

