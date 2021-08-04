Advertisement

K-State’s Gene Taylor named to College Football Playoff selection committee

Chris Klieman, left, is introduced as the 35th Kansas State NCAA college football head coach by...
Chris Klieman, left, is introduced as the 35th Kansas State NCAA college football head coach by athletic director Gene Taylor, right, in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor will play a part in selecting teams for this year’s College Football Playoff.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock announced Wednesday Taylor will join the CFP selection committee for a three-year term beginning this season.

The Big 12 Conference nominated Taylor, who joined K-State in 2017. The CFP then approved the nomination for Taylor to replace Chris del Conte, director of athletics at the University of Texas.

“I am grateful to be selected to serve on the CFP Selection Committee, and I look forward to this exciting opportunity,” Taylor said. “I appreciate the Big 12 nominating me. The committee has a very important job to select the best football teams, and I am thrilled to be a part of this process.”

“Gene is well respected and will be an excellent member of the committee,” Hancock said. “We look forward to welcoming him to the group.”

The CFP selection committee is responsible for selecting the top four teams in the playoff and assigning them to semifinal games. The committee is also tasked with ranking the other top 25 teams.

Taylor joins Mitch Barnhart, Gary Barta (chair), Paola Boivin, Tom Burman, Charlie Cobb, Boo Corrigan, Rick George, Will Shields, Joe Taylor, John Urschel, Rod West and Tyrone Willingham.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Out-of-control semi blamed for crash that closed I-70
Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed early Tuesday in the 900 block of...
Man critically injured in Tuesday morning stabbing in central Topeka
From Left to Right, Charles Goodman, 48, Jennifer Rietbrock, 44, and Michael Perry, 49, all...
Traffic stop leads TPD to arrest 3 following narcotics search warrant
FILE
Study finds Kansas is the second-best state to move to

Latest News

Tickets still available for Thursday’s Rock Chalk Roundball Classic
Tickets still available for Thursday’s Rock Chalk Roundball Classic
Tickets still available for Thursday’s Rock Chalk Roundball Classic
Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris plays during the second half of an NBA basketball...
NBA Round-Up: Latest news on former Jayhawks & Wildcats in the pros
Silvio De Sousa
De Sousa in Court