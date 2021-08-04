K-State senior plumber arrested for possessing, trading child porn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A senior plumber at Kansas State University has been arrested for possessing and trading child pornography.

The Riley County Arrest Report for Aug. 3 indicates that William George Hynek Jr., 60, of Manhattan, was arrested around 7 p.m. on Tuesday by the Kansas State University Police Department.

Kansas State University said on July 30, K-State police received reports of computer crimes Hynek allegedly committed. It said an investigation into the reports resulted in Hynek’s arrest. It said Hynek is confined to the Riley Co. Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The report shows that Hynek was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child possession of media of a child under 18 and internet trading in child pornography.

According to Kansas State University’s facilities staff directory, Hynek was employed with K-State as a senior plumber.

