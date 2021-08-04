Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates National Night Out

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The first Tuesday in August is the official start of The National Night Out campaign and Jackson County first responders took part in their own event in Holton.

The national event is meant to promote police and community partnership by bringing the two together for an evening of food and activities.

Attendees were treated to a free meal, a few presentations from different departments, and plenty of giveaways. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says he’s glad to see the community out and enjoying themselves again.

“A lot of us have been cooped up for a long time and a lot of us haven’t been able to get out,” said Sheriff Morse. “I think everyone is enjoying the wonderful weather that we’re having here tonight and I think they are also enjoying to get together with other people and build those friendships. We’re all local people were all here to take care of one another.”

