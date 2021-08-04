Geary Co. Emergency Services: masks, vaccines could be important to keep kids in school

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Geary Co. Emergency Services, masks and vaccines could be the two most important tools to keep kids in school during the 2021-2022 school year.

Geary County Emergency Services says according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 45% of Geary Co. is fully vaccinated. It said the CDC also reports a high level of community COVID-19 transmission in the county.

On Monday, Aug. 2, GCES said the Geary Co. Health Department met with the superintendent of Geary Co. Schools and other members of the district to discuss the need for masks. It said it is imperative that the community continue to look out for the best way to protect children during the coming school year. It said the health department strongly encouraged the implementation of a mask requirement based on current and previous statistics regarding the virus.

Last school year, GCES said about 950 staff members and students were either isolated or quarantined as a result of infection or exposure to COVID-19. It said this only includes those tracked by the health department and not those tracked by Fort Riley.

Over the last two months, GCES said the county has had 87 children under the age of 17 test positive for the virus. Since April, it said it has had 100 cases of the Delta variant emerge in the county and 61 of those cases were confirmed in just July. It said 22 of those cases are in children 17 and younger and 12 of those are in children eligible to receive the vaccine.

With the ongoing close contact that occurs in schools, GCES said it is important to keep students and staff safe through the usage of masks as well as other practices like vaccinations, handwashing, social distancing, cleaning, disinfecting and testing.

According to the Department, the use of masks and implementation of a COVID testing plan recommended by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for K-12 schools will be crucial to keeping kids in school and learning. It said it is currently working with the district to develop a Test to Stay and Learn plan, which will be used to ensure that students and staff can stay in school, even when they have been exposed to a positive case.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.