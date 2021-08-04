Facemasks optional to start USD 435 school year

ABILENE, Kan. (JC Post) - On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the Abilene Schools, USD #435 Board of Education held a special board meeting to discuss guidelines designed to assist the administration and teachers as they begin the 21-22 school year with a renewed focus on effective teaching and learning while maintaining a prudent approach to reducing the risk of transmitting COVID-19 among the students and staff.

The Board of Education discussed how the guidelines were designed to provide parents with more opportunities to assume responsibility for their children’s health while outlining how the medical professional duties and school system duties differ. The guidance allows for several modified quarantine settings that were not possible throughout the 20-21 school year. At this time, the wearing of masks by students and staff is optional.

The USD #435 Board of Education recognizes the district may not necessarily follow all CDC or KDHE guidelines regarding COVID mitigation. District leadership will, however, monitor community sickness and work with the local health department to provide students with the greatest possible opportunities for continuous face-to-face instruction while being cognoscente of community health needs.

Questions may be directed to Mr. Greg Brown, Superintendent of Schools at 785-263-2630.

Abilene schools will not require masks to start the 2021-2022 school year. (JC Post)

