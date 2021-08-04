Advertisement

Facemasks optional to start USD 435 school year

FILE
FILE(Storyblocks)
By JC Post
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (JC Post) - On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the Abilene Schools, USD #435 Board of Education held a special board meeting to discuss guidelines designed to assist the administration and teachers as they begin the 21-22 school year with a renewed focus on effective teaching and learning while maintaining a prudent approach to reducing the risk of transmitting COVID-19 among the students and staff.

The Board of Education discussed how the guidelines were designed to provide parents with more opportunities to assume responsibility for their children’s health while outlining how the medical professional duties and school system duties differ. The guidance allows for several modified quarantine settings that were not possible throughout the 20-21 school year. At this time, the wearing of masks by students and staff is optional.

The USD #435 Board of Education recognizes the district may not necessarily follow all CDC or KDHE guidelines regarding COVID mitigation.  District leadership will, however, monitor community sickness and work with the local health department to provide students with the greatest possible opportunities for continuous face-to-face instruction while being cognoscente of community health needs.

Questions may be directed to Mr. Greg Brown, Superintendent of Schools at 785-263-2630.

Abilene schools will not require masks to start the 2021-2022 school year.
Abilene schools will not require masks to start the 2021-2022 school year.(JC Post)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Out-of-control semi blamed for crash that closed I-70
Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed early Tuesday in the 900 block of...
Man critically injured in Tuesday morning stabbing in central Topeka
A man was killed Monday afternoon after the car he was driving collided with a semi-trailer in...
One killed in car-semi crash in northwest Kansas
From Left to Right, Charles Goodman, 48, Jennifer Rietbrock, 44, and Michael Perry, 49, all...
Traffic stop leads TPD to arrest 3 following narcotics search warrant

Latest News

FILE - Due to a surge of coronavirus cases, the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, announced a...
St. Louis mask mandate temporarily on hold; Kansas City sued
The hope is final approval of the vaccine will motivate more people to get it, prompt more...
Full FDA approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could help kids
FILE - (Source: Pexels)
Kansas ranks in top half of states with best healthcare
FILE
CDC funding to go towards helping Kansas prevent injuries