Elite Cuts to provide free haircuts, school supplies to youth in need

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - In preparation for back to school, Elite Cuts Barbershop in Junction City will hold a community event this Saturday, August 7th from 10 a.m. until “we run out,” said Charles Sarvis, a spokesperson for the goodwill event.

Elite Cuts will offer free back-to-school haircuts for students, as well as backpacks filled with school supplies for boys and girls who need them in preparation for the new term. Hot dogs and hamburgers will also be grilled up right outside of the barbershop at 719 w. Sixth Street in Junction City.

According to Sarvis, a large array of local businesses have donated to the cause to make sure as many children as possible in the community have what they need.

Geary County USD 475 students return to school on August 11th, with the exception of Junction City High School students, who will return on August 25th.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.