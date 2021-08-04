Douglas Co. releases new COVID community guide as it moves into Phase Yellow

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County moves to Phase Yellow as LDCPH introduces new COVID-19 guidance tool.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says it has developed a new tool to help the community understand the level of COVID-19 transmission in the region and make decisions for themselves and for their families on how to stay safest from the virus.

According to LDCPH, the Smart and Safe Community Transmission Indicator consider’s the county’s 14-day moving average of new cases per day and the number of active cases:

Green Yellow Red 14-Day Moving Average Less than 25 25 - 50 Over 50 Active Case County Less than 500 501 - 1,000 Over 1,000

With Douglas Co.’s current 14-day average and active case count, LDCPH said the community is in Phase Yellow, which urges residents to take precautions such as masks for anyone older than 2 regardless of vaccination status in indoor public places and maintaining social distancing.

According to LDCPH, the Community Transmission Indicator has replaced previous tools, including the School Reopening Guidance used during the 2020-2021 school year.

“We have developed these metrics based historically on what the community has seen with COVID,” said LDCPH Director Dan Partridge. “We want to ensure we are giving our community members guidance and tools to decide for themselves what they can do safely as individuals, based on how much of the virus is in the community and how quickly it is spreading.”

LDCPH said the guidance will not replace any potential health orders but allows health officers to provide guidance and recommendations to the community.

“We want to be able to give people data to make decisions that can be proactive and preventative, especially at protecting our community’s healthcare capacity and hospital system,” said Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino. “The most important thing anyone can do right now for themselves and our community is to get vaccinated and complete their vaccine series if they have not. The vaccines provide the best protection from serious illness, especially with the Delta variant circulating.”

LDCPH said those interested in booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment should click HERE.

To see Douglas Co.’s new COVID-19 guide, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.