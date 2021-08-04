Crash survivor: “God and our guardian angels truly protected and saved us”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman says it’s a miracle she and her 16-year-old daughter survived a crash that left their SUV pinned nose-end-up between a semi trailer and a median barrier.

Jen Loy told 13 NEWS she and her daughter Emily were headed back from a school shopping trip in Kansas City late Monday afternoon. She said she remembered thinking they’d be able to get Emily to soccer practice on time, then looked up and saw an oncoming semi that appeared to be making a sharp turn toward the median near the East Topeka Service Area of the Kansas Turnpike.

“I immediately screamed for my daughter and tried to get over as far and fast as I could,” Loy said. “Emily and I both remember seeing and hearing the impact of the semi on the median as pieces erupted onto us.”

Loy says the force sent them spinning into another semi.

“At that time I didn’t have and thoughts, just one prayer - ‘God, please let my daughter be ok.’ Not knowing what was happening to her in those moments will by far be the longest lasting pain of this accident,” she said.

The Loy’s vehicle stopped upended, pinned between a trailer carrying a load of bricks and the Turnpike’s center median. She said people immediately were rushing toward them to help.

“I wish I had the names of all the people who helped because they were so calming, gentle, and comforting. I could never thank them enough for staying with us,” she said. “Once I had Emily in my arms and looked up at the car, I realized just how big of a miracle God performed for us.”

Loy, who has worked as a nurse at University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus for more than 20 years, says she knows most people do not survive a wreck like the one in which they were involved. She said she and her daughter suffered some cuts and bruises, but both were released from the hospital just after 11 p.m. the same night.

In all, four vehicles were involved in the wreck. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver of an eastbound semi lost control, coming toward the median, sparking a crash that involved the second semi, the Loy’s vehicle, and another car. A total of five people were in the vehicles. One person suffered critical injuries, and everyone else survived.

“God and our guardian angels truly protected and saved us,” Loy said. “I believe God’s grace is the only answer we have for why and how we survived. God is so good, and my daughter and I will always celebrate August 2nd as the day the Lord saved us. We know in his plan he wasn’t done with us here on earth, and we have work to do in his name.”

