Child care pilot program helps Kansas parents return to work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A child care pilot program in Kansas is working to help parents return to the workforce.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says families that are looking for work will now have greater access to child care due to a new pilot program. She said the initiative is a partnership with the Kansas Department of Commerce, local workforce investment boards administering Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds and the Kansas Department of Children and Families.

“Access to quality affordable child care is one of the biggest barriers that prevents working parents from joining the workforce,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We have recruited new jobs and businesses to communities across Kansas. But in order for those companies to see success and grow, they will need a prepared and available workforce to support them. We want this initiative to be the first of many that supports Kansas employers and Kansas families.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the program will be piloted in Workforce Area One, which is made up of 62 counties in central and western Kansas. She said the funs will be available through WIOA and total $500,000. She said the funds are available to eligible residents searching for jobs and accessing services through Kansas Workforce Centers.

“This innovative referral system between state agencies will help Kansas job-seekers gain access to child care assistance,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “Access to safe, affordable child care will mean more families can find meaningful employment. Children benefit from spending time in a safe learning environment, it is one less thing a job seeker must coordinate, and it supports employers that are working to hire staff.”

The Kansas Governor said WIOA is meant to strengthen and improve the public workforce system and help residents, including youth and those with barriers to employment, into high-quality jobs and careers, as well as help employers hire and retain skilled workers.

“Working parents have unique challenges, and this initiative will help many access the quality child care they need in their back-to-work plans,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Supporting working families is good for our workforce, and good for our economy in Kansas.”

Through collaboration, Gov. Kelly said the agencies developed a process to refer those looking for jobs to appropriate childcare assistance programs to maximize the available funding. She said the program began on July 26.

According to Gov. Kelly, a DCF child care assistance application can be submitted online, by mail, fax, dropped off or submitted in person at a DCF service Center.

To apply click HERE.

