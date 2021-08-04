Advertisement

Sandblasting company beautifying SE Topeka Blvd. train bridge

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sandblasting company is helping to beautify the South Topeka Boulevard train bridge near Southwest 45th Street.

Russ Torrey and Torrey Brothers Inc. are donating their time and equipment to clean off the concrete barriers. The company is working with the Bring Back the Boulevard group, looking to clean up the area. Torrey’s group finished the northbound lane side, now they are cleaning up the southbound lane’s wall.

“It looks awesome after we removed the graffiti. I hope everybody takes a positive outlook on this project and contributes and comes out and gives a helping hand. Whether it be cutting trees, or so forth, or picking up trash,” said Russ Torrey.

The crew started a few days ago and will be out there for a few more to finish it all up.

Bring Back the Boulevard’s mission is to improve the curb appeal of south Topeka along Topeka Blvd. Representative of Back the Boulevard, Lynn Hultquist, said this would normally cost several thousand dollars and wants to recognize Torrey Brother’s donation to help.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Out-of-control semi blamed for crash that closed I-70
Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed early Tuesday in the 900 block of...
Man critically injured in Tuesday morning stabbing in central Topeka
From Left to Right, Charles Goodman, 48, Jennifer Rietbrock, 44, and Michael Perry, 49, all...
Traffic stop leads TPD to arrest 3 following narcotics search warrant
FILE
Study finds Kansas is the second-best state to move to

Latest News

Seaman Schools using new testing strategy to quarantine students in school
Safe Streets gun violence
Safe Streets gun violence
Sandblasting company beautifying SE Topeka Blvd. train bridge
Sandblasting company beautifying SE Topeka Blvd. train bridge
13 News at Six
Topeka Zoo donation to help increase opportunities for local youth.
Topeka Zoo works with donors to increase opportunities for local youth