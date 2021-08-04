Sandblasting company beautifying SE Topeka Blvd. train bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sandblasting company is helping to beautify the South Topeka Boulevard train bridge near Southwest 45th Street.

Russ Torrey and Torrey Brothers Inc. are donating their time and equipment to clean off the concrete barriers. The company is working with the Bring Back the Boulevard group, looking to clean up the area. Torrey’s group finished the northbound lane side, now they are cleaning up the southbound lane’s wall.

“It looks awesome after we removed the graffiti. I hope everybody takes a positive outlook on this project and contributes and comes out and gives a helping hand. Whether it be cutting trees, or so forth, or picking up trash,” said Russ Torrey.

The crew started a few days ago and will be out there for a few more to finish it all up.

Bring Back the Boulevard’s mission is to improve the curb appeal of south Topeka along Topeka Blvd. Representative of Back the Boulevard, Lynn Hultquist, said this would normally cost several thousand dollars and wants to recognize Torrey Brother’s donation to help.

