Advertisement

Arrowhead updates mask policy ahead of Garth concert

In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Brooks said he is still scheduled to play the next two shows scheduled in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop, Seattle in September.(Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans going to see Country Superstar Garth Brooks in Kansas City this weekend will need to bring a mask.

The Chiefs announced updates made to their mask policy reflect a new mandate issued by the city of Kansas City, MO, that went into effect Monday.

According to the team’s website, “All concert guests will be asked to wear a mask when entering or spending time inside enclosed public areas of the stadium, unless actively eating or drinking. These areas include the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club and the Chiefs Pro Shop. Masks will be made available to concert guests who do not supply their own as they enter enclosed spaces of the stadium.”

On Tuesday, Garth Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Brooks said his planned concerts in KC and Nebraska would go on, but tickets would not go on sale for a show later in the year in Seattle.

Late last month, the Chiefs said fans would be able to get vaccinated ahead of the Garth concert.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Out-of-control semi blamed for crash that closed I-70
Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed early Tuesday in the 900 block of...
Man critically injured in Tuesday morning stabbing in central Topeka
From Left to Right, Charles Goodman, 48, Jennifer Rietbrock, 44, and Michael Perry, 49, all...
Traffic stop leads TPD to arrest 3 following narcotics search warrant
A man was killed Monday afternoon after the car he was driving collided with a semi-trailer in...
One killed in car-semi crash in northwest Kansas

Latest News

With classes set to start next week, motorists urged to obey school bus laws
FILE
AG Schmidt warns of utility scams plaguing Kansas as summer heat continues
Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Bryce Whelpley, left, affixes a sticker indicating a vehicle passed...
With classes starting next week, motorists urged to obey school bus laws
Jeffrey Dale Swartz
TPD arrests man for theft, registered sex offender violations with help of Menards employees, community members