Arrowhead updates mask policy ahead of Garth concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans going to see Country Superstar Garth Brooks in Kansas City this weekend will need to bring a mask.

The Chiefs announced updates made to their mask policy reflect a new mandate issued by the city of Kansas City, MO, that went into effect Monday.

According to the team’s website, “All concert guests will be asked to wear a mask when entering or spending time inside enclosed public areas of the stadium, unless actively eating or drinking. These areas include the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club and the Chiefs Pro Shop. Masks will be made available to concert guests who do not supply their own as they enter enclosed spaces of the stadium.”

On Tuesday, Garth Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Brooks said his planned concerts in KC and Nebraska would go on, but tickets would not go on sale for a show later in the year in Seattle.

Late last month, the Chiefs said fans would be able to get vaccinated ahead of the Garth concert.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.