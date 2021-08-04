Armless pilot stops in Topeka to visit Mission Creek Camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jessica Cox is an armless pilot who’s been making her way across the country.

She stopped by Mission Creek Camp Wednesday where she spoke with campers overcoming obstacles of their own.

Jessica Cox became the world’s first licensed armless pilot in 2008 and is also known for her skills in surfing, Taekwondo, and scuba diving.

She’s been traveling the country as a motivational speaker for fifteen years, speaking with others who have disabilities.

She says she hopes to inspire them to not let their disabilities stop them from accomplishing their goals.

“It is so wonderful to use aviation to inspire others to believe that they can do anything and to give hope and motivation to others,” said Cox. “It feels like a blessing because I never would have known I would be a pilot as a young person but to now do something that earned a guineas world record it shows the world that anything is possible.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.