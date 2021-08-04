AG Schmidt warns of utility scams plaguing Kansas as summer heat continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AG Derek Schmidt has warned Kansas residents of utility scams that have plagued the Sunflower State as the summer heat continues.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says reliable electricity is crucial in Kansas during the summer heat. He said 2021 is no exception with excessive heat warnings occurring almost daily. As much as the heat can worry residents, he said scammers that call residents more frequently demanding immediate payment and threatening to shut off power can be even more so.

According to AG Schmidt, utility companies throughout the Sunflower State have reported an increased number of callers to alert them that imposters are out in force. He said scammers call residents to shut off services, often within days or mere hours, if they do not get paid. He said the scammer insists the payment must be received as well as having access to financial information to keep the power on, or more importantly, the air conditioner running. In some cases, he said the scammer insists that a check has bounced and asks that the customer purchase a prepaid card to make a payment.

Schmidt said he has heard the complaints as well. As always, he said when it comes to not recognizing a caller ID and the caller asks for money, the best bet is to just hang up. He said if residents have questions about the status of their utility payment, they should call the company directly at the phone number printed on bills received.

Furthermore, Schmidt said scammers could claim that COVID-19 has affected the company as well as customers and that they cannot process check or card payments. Rest assured, he said this is not how a legitimate company operates. He said to not pay cash to anyone on the spot without a beforehand notice from utility companies, even if the person has a uniform or an ID that looks real. He said even if the person seems legitimate, residents should call their utility companies to confirm the person that visited their home was authorized to do so.

AG Schmidt said residents can help stop these scams by alerting friends, neighbors and family so that they may protect themselves. He said to remember that if a call is received from a scammer, to either not answer or hang up.

