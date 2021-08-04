35-year-old arrested during drug bust near Topeka school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after methamphetamine was found in his possession during a drug bust near a school.

The Topeka Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 4, members of its Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in an area of SE Liberty St. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, it said officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to TPD, Carlos Retana-Vazquez, 35, of Topeka, was arrested as a result of the warrant and was taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and acquiring unlawful proceeds from drug transactions.

Anyone with information related to the crimes should report it to TPD by calling 785-368-9400.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.