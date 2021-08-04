2021 Primary: Padilla, Cangiani to vie for Topeka Mayor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired Topeka Police officer and a bilingual educator will face off to be the next Mayor of Topeka.

Current councilman and deputy mayor Mike Padilla was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s primary election, followed by Parents as Teachers program lead teacher and former Scott Dual Language Magnet School teacher Leo Cangiani. They will advance to the general election in November, besting the rest of the field of Daniel Brown, Patrick Klick, and John Lauer.

Incumbent Mayor Michelle De La Isla chose not to seek re-election.

Padilla garnered 3,990 votes to Cangiani’s 1,803. They were followed by Daniel Brown with 731, John Lauer at 372, and Patrick Klick with 290.

Cangiani, who also is a community advocate and worked as a hospitality director at Topeka’s Chick-fil-A restaurant, has listed a “TOP” plan for the city: Transparency, Opportunity, and Public safety and services. He wants to connect citizens and encourage neighborhood-level initiatives.

”Now there’s just two of us, we have to focus on our plans, and really see what are they clamoring for, what do they need, what do they want,” said Cangiani. “I’m happy to go door-to-door and go see everyone, different groups. Whoever is willing to give me some ideas and tell me what’s going on in Topeka a little bit more at the front door. That’s what I’m hoping to see.”

Padilla spent more than three decades in law enforcement with the Topeka Police Dept. and Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control. He said he looked forward to making community connections, while exploring solutions in policing and highlighting diversity.

“Topeka has always been my home. I’ve defended her as an officer, built her up with the Safe Streets Coalition, improved her infrastructure with the City Council, and I believe everyone of her citizens should be respected and their voices heard,” said Mike Padilla. “We are one Topeka, proud together, better together, moving forward together, and I look forward to serving you.”

The general election is November 2nd. Odd-numbers Topeka City Council districts also are on the ballot.

