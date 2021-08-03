Advertisement

Washburn Rural’s Brooklyn DeLeye commits to Kentucky

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A box sits in front of Brooklyn DeLeye. The Washburn Rural athlete pulled out letters adorned with logos from countless colleges, wanting her to play volleyball for them.

”So I kind of did it alphabetically,” DeLeye said. “Here’s Texas A&M. Arkansas. And then Creighton.”

Brooklyn Deleye knew colleges were watching.

“It was really surreal.” DeLeye said.

But, she had no idea how many wanted her talents. Through the monsoon of papers, she’s found a new home.

“I just knew that was kind of the program I wanted to go to.” DeLeye said.

Brooklyn’s always been an athlete. Soccer. Softball. Basketball. Eventually, volleyball took her heart.

“When you’re on the court for me it’s just feels like I’m kind of not anywhere else,” DeLeye said. “Like I’m kind of just in my own zone and doing whatever it takes for my team.”

She’s developed into one of the premiere volleyball players in the country. It was only fitting that one of the top programs came calling.

The Junior Blue will join Big Blue Nation at Kentucky.

“There’s so many great things about Kentucky,” DeLeye said. “But, probably the most thing that stood out to me was, I mean, obviously they’re going to look at me as a volleyball player and an athlete. But, they were more interested in me as a person instead of just an athlete.”

Playing with top level competitors in the SEC fulfills a lifelong goal for Brooklyn.

“I wanted to play at the highest level there was and Kentucky’s volleyball program obviously is top notch.” DeLeye said.

But, the junior multi-sports star isn’t done yet in the Capital City. Her goal is to hoist state titles.

“Everybody has this same goal kind of in high school,” DeLeye said. “You want to win a state championship. You want to get that ring and my team’s amazing. So, I think it looks pretty good for us.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that...
Woman charged with murder in crash that killed toddler
A man was critically injured late Sunday in a one-car crash near S.W. 30th and Randolph in west...
Man critically injured Sunday in late-night crash in west Topeka
A motor home blew a tire, crashed, and burst into flames Aug. 2, 2021 in Coffey Co. The driver...
Motor home driver escapes injury in fiery crash at BETO Junction
Escaped custody from Wichita Work Release Facility
KDOC minimum security inmate has been apprehended

Latest News

Washburn Rural's Brooklyn DeLeye commits to Kentucky
Christina Clemons, of the United States, reacts after a women's 100-meter hurdles semifinal at...
KU’s Christina Clemons falls short in 100-meter hurdles semifinal
KU’s Hoppel prepares for first-ever Olympics
KU’s Bryce Hoppel doesn’t advance to 800m finals in Tokyo
Michael Andrew, of United States, comes off the pool after swimming in the men's 200-meter...
Lawrence swimmer Michael Andrew wins gold with Team USA 4X100m Medley Relay