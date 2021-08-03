Washburn Rural’s Brooklyn DeLeye commits to Kentucky

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A box sits in front of Brooklyn DeLeye. The Washburn Rural athlete pulled out letters adorned with logos from countless colleges, wanting her to play volleyball for them.

”So I kind of did it alphabetically,” DeLeye said. “Here’s Texas A&M. Arkansas. And then Creighton.”

Brooklyn Deleye knew colleges were watching.

“It was really surreal.” DeLeye said.

But, she had no idea how many wanted her talents. Through the monsoon of papers, she’s found a new home.

“I just knew that was kind of the program I wanted to go to.” DeLeye said.

Brooklyn’s always been an athlete. Soccer. Softball. Basketball. Eventually, volleyball took her heart.

“When you’re on the court for me it’s just feels like I’m kind of not anywhere else,” DeLeye said. “Like I’m kind of just in my own zone and doing whatever it takes for my team.”

She’s developed into one of the premiere volleyball players in the country. It was only fitting that one of the top programs came calling.

The Junior Blue will join Big Blue Nation at Kentucky.

“There’s so many great things about Kentucky,” DeLeye said. “But, probably the most thing that stood out to me was, I mean, obviously they’re going to look at me as a volleyball player and an athlete. But, they were more interested in me as a person instead of just an athlete.”

Playing with top level competitors in the SEC fulfills a lifelong goal for Brooklyn.

“I wanted to play at the highest level there was and Kentucky’s volleyball program obviously is top notch.” DeLeye said.

But, the junior multi-sports star isn’t done yet in the Capital City. Her goal is to hoist state titles.

“Everybody has this same goal kind of in high school,” DeLeye said. “You want to win a state championship. You want to get that ring and my team’s amazing. So, I think it looks pretty good for us.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.