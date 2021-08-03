Advertisement

Tyson Foods to require all U.S. workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

(Source: Tyson Foods Inc.)
(Source: Tyson Foods Inc.)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tyson Foods will require all of its U.S. workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This makes Tysons the largest food company to require vaccinations, according to the company.

Almost half of its workers are already vaccinated for the virus, the company said.

The company will give workers $200 to its frontline employees to support its efforts.

A release by the company said all office workers must be vaccinated by Oct. 1 and all other workers must be vaccinated by Nov. 1.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that...
Woman charged with murder in crash that killed toddler
A man was critically injured late Sunday in a one-car crash near S.W. 30th and Randolph in west...
Man critically injured Sunday in late-night crash in west Topeka
A motor home blew a tire, crashed, and burst into flames Aug. 2, 2021 in Coffey Co. The driver...
Motor home driver escapes injury in fiery crash at BETO Junction
Clayton Becker, 36, of Topeka, was arrested early Sunday morning after officials say a K-9...
Topeka man arrested for meth after traffic stop

Latest News

FILE
EPD searches for hit and run, kidnapping suspects
Out-of-control semi blamed for crash that closed I-70
Helping Hands Humane Society - Meet Gus!
Helping Hands Humane Society - Meet Gus!
Helping Hands Humane Society - Meet Speedy!
Helping Hands Humane Society - Meet Speedy!