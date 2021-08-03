Tuesday forecast: Another comfortable day with reduced air quality

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - August has started out below average and that looks to continue for a couple more days. The only concerns are the air quality and the low probability of rain on Thursday. Other than that if you don’t suffer from respiratory concerns, take advantage of spending some time outdoors before the heat returns.

Rain chances for the next 8 days are low but we will have several chances including more that aren’t in the 8 day that confidence remains low enough to keep out of the forecast for the time being. This includes a chance Friday night and Saturday night. The long range models that indicate these chances didn’t have rain in the models yesterday so will keep an eye on the model trends before putting any chances in the 8 day.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

A slight chance of a few spotty showers or even t-storms may exist in the area Wednesday night into Thursday. Expect it to remain dry since the chance is low and any rain will be spotty so consider yourself lucky if you get rain. At the very least there will be more clouds Thursday so that will keep highs in the 80s.

Friday begins the heat wave that may last through next Thursday. Indications are that it does cool down a bit next Friday into the following weekend. While there does remain some uncertainty on just how hot and humid it will be, we’re at least expecting heat indices as hot as 100-105° and winds gusting 20-30 mph during this heat wave which wouldn’t be as bad as the heat wave to end July. The stronger winds may lead to an elevated fire danger risk especially if we don’t get any rain with our chances we’re monitoring.

Taking Action:



Enjoy the next several days with temperatures below average HOWEVER be mindful the air quality is low due to the upper level pattern bringing in smoke from the wildfires in the western half of the US and Canada. Visit https://www.airnow.gov/ for more info. Confidence in details of our rain chances are low for the next 8 days so do not cancel any outdoor plans you might have including Thursday despite the 8 day showing rain during the day...it’s still a low chance of rain.

Prepare for about a week’s worth of highs well into the 90s and triple digit heat indices starting Friday before there’s relief.



