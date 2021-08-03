Trial begins in former Jayhawk, Silvio De Sousa’s aggravated battery case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU men’s basketball player, Silvio De Sousa, was in court Tuesday for the start of his trial in an aggravated battery case.

13 NEWS was there as De Sousa walked into the Douglas County Courthouse.

He is accused of hitting a man in the face early New Year’s Day outside a bar in downtown Lawrence back in 2020.

The victim claims he can no longer see out of his eye after that encounter with De Sousa.

Jury selection began Tuesday and De Sousa’s trial is expected to last about three days.

Before entering the courthouse Tuesday morning, De Sousa had a message for his fans.

”I’m standing here today and I just want to say thank you for standing with me and sticking with me, it means a lot.”

He continued saying, “I’m excited about today. It’s going to be great, I’ve got great feelings about it, and at the end of the day no one on this planet can judge me, only God can judge me.”

De Sousa said whatever decision is made in court, he will take it as it is and move on with it.

In May, he plead not guilty to the aggravated battery charge.

He entered the transfer portal in June and will play basketball at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga in the fall.

