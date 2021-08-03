Advertisement

Traffic stop leads TPD to arrest 3 following narcotics search warrant

From Left to Right, Charles Goodman, 48, Jennifer Rietbrock, 44, and Michael Perry, 49, all from Topeka were arrested after a traffic stop Aug. 2, 2021.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop led TPD to conduct a narcotics search warrant on Monday, which resulted in three arrests.

The Topeka POlice Departmetn says on Monday, Aug. 2, officers conducted a traffic stop in an area of SW Clay, which led to the recovery of a stolen car. Additionally, it said the traffic stop found information that directed officers to a narcotics search warrant in a different area of SW Clay. During the investigation, it said officers found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

As a result, TPD said Charles Goodman, 48, Jennifer Rietbrock, 44, and Michael Perry, 49, all of Topeka, were arrested and taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for the following:

  • Charles Goodman
    • Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school
    • Possession of stolen property
  • Jennifer Rietbrock
    • Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school
    • Possession of stolen property
  • Michael Perry
    • Possession of methamphetamine
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute

Anyone with information regarding the crimes should call TPD at 785-368-9400.

