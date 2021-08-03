Traffic stop leads TPD to arrest 3 following narcotics search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop led TPD to conduct a narcotics search warrant on Monday, which resulted in three arrests.
The Topeka POlice Departmetn says on Monday, Aug. 2, officers conducted a traffic stop in an area of SW Clay, which led to the recovery of a stolen car. Additionally, it said the traffic stop found information that directed officers to a narcotics search warrant in a different area of SW Clay. During the investigation, it said officers found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
As a result, TPD said Charles Goodman, 48, Jennifer Rietbrock, 44, and Michael Perry, 49, all of Topeka, were arrested and taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for the following:
- Charles Goodman
- Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school
- Possession of stolen property
- Jennifer Rietbrock
- Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school
- Possession of stolen property
- Michael Perry
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute
Anyone with information regarding the crimes should call TPD at 785-368-9400.
