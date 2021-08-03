TPD looking for person of interest in Tuesday morning stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is looking for a person they say is connected to a Tuesday morning stabbing.

Officials say they would like to contact Clinton P. Osborn, 29, of Topeka.

If you see Osborne, you are asked to contact 911.

Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers online.

Officials say the stabbing happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday near the 900 block of SW 10th Ave.

