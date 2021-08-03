Study finds Kansas is the second-best state to move to

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been named the second-best state in the nation to move to.

MyBaggage.com says after a year of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are looking to relocate. It said it wanted to find which states are the best to relocate to. To decide the rankings, it said it scored the cost of living, property prices, net migration, happiness, annual income, unemployment figures, hours of sunshine and job prospects into a Relocation Index Score.

According to the study, Kansas ranked second with a total index score of 96. It said the Sunflower State has a population of 2,917,224 and scored within the top 26 for each metric looked at. It said the state offers affordable housing with the 8th cheapest average home value ($175,459) and the 8th cheapest rent for a 1 or 2 bedroom apartment ($639 per month). It said Kansas also offers new residents a broad range of living options with suburbs, city or farm life. Similar to Nebraska, it said Kansas ties with the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 3%, which means job opportunities in the state are high.

The study also said that Nebraska ranked as the best state to move to with a total index score of 100. It said the worst state to move to is Alaska with a total index score of 38.

To read the full study or see where other states fall, click HERE.

