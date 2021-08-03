Staffing shortage closes Shawnee Co. aquatic centers before Labor Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After school begins, staffing shortages will mean that Shawnee Co. aquatic centers will not be open on the weekends before Labor Day.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says its aquatic centers and pools will close for the season on Aug. 8. Each year, it said its facilities close on the last weekend before high school and college staff members return to school. It said three Topeka school districts will begin classes as early as Aug. 11. Due to a shortage of staff, it said it will not be able to keep one aquatic center open weekends only through Labor Day, which has been the standard in the past.

“We are grateful to all of our lifeguards, pool managers and concessions staff for going above and beyond this summer to provide our community with the full range of aquatic recreational opportunities that we have to offer,” said Tim Laurent, SCP+R director.

According to SCP+R, aquatic fitness classes already scheduled will be held exclusively at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center through Sept. 6 as less staff are required for the classes.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.