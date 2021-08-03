Shawnee Co. neighborhoods get ready to celebrate National Night Out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County neighborhoods are gearing up for National Night Out activities.

This was pick up day at Safe Streets offices. Organizers of neighborhood activities could stop in to pick up donated items for Saturday’s events, including water and snacks from Dillons.

Around 50 Shawnee Co. neighborhoods are taking part in Night Out events this Saturday, including block parties and ice cream socials.

Coordinator for Safe Streets Judy Wilson said neighborhoods are especially excited to get together after a year spent largely apart.

“National Night Out is to get to know your neighbors,” Wilson said. “What better thing is it to reduce crime? To know your neighbor. This is a good time to have a social and just have a really good time.”

Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles agreed events like Night Out are valuable to building positive relationships.

“Any crime reduction strategy that’s ever been invented, a big piece of that is community being involved,” he said. “If your community doesn’t trust you and they don’t talk to you, you can’t really resolve the crime issues that you have in your city, so these kind of events are a great opportunity for police and community members to get together and talk in a more relaxed setting.”

National Night Out begins with a kick off party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the HyVee parking lot at SW 29th and Wanamaker. A list of neighborhood activities for Saturday can be found at www.SafeStreets.org.

