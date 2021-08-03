Seven Manhattan area businesses honored at Business Awards Luncheon

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan area businesses were honored by the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce at the second annual business awards Luncheon.

In 2020, the awards were presented virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, but today, more than 100 Manhattan area business leaders gathered to honor local businesses.

Business members were recognized for the successes and achievements in five categories, including Cornerstone, Tourism Development, Entrepreneurial Spirit, Women, or minority owned and small business of the year

More than 35 businesses were nominated for an award, with one selected in each category, based on their achievements, and successes throughout the pandemic, or the lifetime of their business.

Business owners attributed their continued successes to the communities they serve.

“There are so many people to thank, and the community is one, K-State…the town of Manhattan, Junction City, Fort Riley, they…all have been clients of ours.” Bockers II Catering, retired owner, Bob Limbocker says.

Bockers II Catering was awarded the Legacy award, which recognized businesses who have been members of the Chamber of Commerce for more than 50 years.

Walmart in Manhattan was also recognized with a Legacy Award, for their service to the community since 1971.

The Tourism Development award was given to Wildwood Adventure Park, known for its ziplining and obstacle trail run through the Flint Hills south of Manhattan.

Weddle and Sons’ Roofing was awarded the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award for their continued growth and success over the last year.

LaFarris Risby with Loving Arms Enterprises Childcare and preschool was honored with the Women/Minority Owned Business Award, for trailblazing to provide a much-needed service to the community.

The 2021 Small Business of the Year Award was presented to Borck Brothers Menswear, for their continued support of the Manhattan community, as a leading menswear store, unlike any other in northeast Kansas.

Manko Window Systems Inc. was officially presented with the Cornerstone Award, after being announced as the recipient last week. You can find the preview story here.

