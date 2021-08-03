Sen. Moran introduces bill to support teachers at military schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran has introduced a bill to allow teachers that teach at military impacted schools to be eligible for a loan forgiveness program.

Senator Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) have introduced legislation to allow certain teachers that work in military impacted school districts, such as USD 475 Geary County Schools, to be eligible for the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program.

According to Sen. Moran, the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program allows highly qualified STEM teachers that teach in low-income areas to be eligible for $17,500 in loan forgiveness after five years of teaching. He said the Defense Community Teacher Support Act would allow teachers from military impacted school districts to be eligible for the program.

“Military service is family service, and our teachers are an integral part in helping the children of our servicemembers adjust to a new learning environment each time they move,” said Sen. Moran. “This legislation will help lessen the financial burden of student loans on our teachers and bring high-quality teachers to serve in schools on or near our military bases.”

To ensure that military spouses are able to use the program, Sen. Moran said teachers do not need to teach for five years at the same school, but are required to teach for five consecutive years in a military impacted school district.

According to Sen. Moran, three school districts in Kansas would be eligible for expansion. He said two support Ft. Riley and one supports Ft. Leavenworth.

