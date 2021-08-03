Sen. Marshall hosts bipartisan briefing over origins of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the passage of his bipartisan resolution to conduct an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, Sen. Marshall hosted the first bipartisan briefing over the deadly virus’s origins.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) held the first joint bipartisan Senate briefing over the origins of COVID-19. He said they brought together healthcare, national security, medical and academic professionals, including Jamie Metzl, Matt Pottinger, Dr. David Relman and Dr. Jesse Bloom. During the hour-long briefing, he said the group discussed the pandemic’s timeline, what is currently known about the origins of COVID-19, what is yet to be discovered about the virus, what an international response should look like and what should come next.

According to Sen. Marshall, the briefing follows the passion of his resolution which calls for a transparent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak mandated by the World Health Assembly as a stand-alone bill. He said the resolution also demands a full, transparent investigation to include the U.S. and allies if China continues to cover up and obfuscate.

“Getting to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19 is neither a Democrat nor a Republican issue – it’s an American issue, which is why I will continue to reach across the aisle in this effort. It is only with bipartisanship that we will help deliver the message that the Chinese must show us the data and be transparent with the world – and if they don’t, we will fight to get to the bottom of this outbreak,” said Senator Marshall. “It would be utterly irresponsible to suffer through the worst pandemic in a century and not have the origins fully investigated.”

“There must be a thorough and transparent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am grateful that Senator Marshall and I were able to work together to hold a bipartisan briefing that heard testimony from health care and public health experts, and national security professionals. We owe it to the American people to do everything we can to prevent future pandemics,” said Senator Gillibrand.

