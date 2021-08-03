Rep. Jake LaTurner to host career fair at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As part of his efforts to get Kansans back to work, Rep. Jake LaTurner will host a career fair in Topeka.

U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner says he will host a career fair on Aug. 17 at Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., in Topeka from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Rep. LaTurner, employers can sign up to attend, however, space is limited so it is recommended that businesses register quickly.

“The key to continuing our economic recovery is getting Kansans back to work. As the Congressman for the Second District, I want to connect the businesses in our community with prospective employees. That is why I am hosting a career fair for employers in and around the Topeka and Lawrence areas” said LaTurner.

To RSVP as an individual, click HERE.

To RSVP as a business, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.