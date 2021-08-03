Out-of-control semi blamed for crash that closed I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A preliminary report says an out-of-control semi tractor-trailer is likely to blame for causing a crash that closed I-70 for several hours on Monday.

The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. at the Topeka Service Area, which is about 5 miles east of Topeka in Shawnee Co.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Peterbilt, driven by Larry Manning, 73, of Florence, Kentucky was heading eastbound when it lost control. Officials say the big rig crossed two lanes of traffic, struck the barrier wall, went over the barrier wall, and came to rest in the left lane of westbound I-70.

KHP says the semi struck a 2021 Subaru Impreza, Driven by Cooper Rosheim, 25, of Lawrence as it crossed the eastbound lanes of traffic, pinning the vehicle underneath the semi’s trailer.

Officials say a 2013 Freightliner, driven by Alreado Solano, 44, of Bonham, Texas, then struck the back of the Peterbilt’s trailer, lost control and hit a fourth vehicle, struck the barrier wall twice, and came to rest on the actual barrier wall.

The fourth vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Jennifer Loy, 44, of Topeka was listed as “non-functional” as per the KHP report.

Both Jennifer Loy, and her 16-year-old passenger were rushed to a Topeka hospital with suspected serious injuries, as were the all other drivers in the incident.

KHP’s crash log also listed the 2004 Peterbilt, the 2021 Impreza, and the 2013 Freightliner as “not-functional.”

The accident remains under investigation.

