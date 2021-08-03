Advertisement

One killed in car-semi crash in northwest Kansas

A man was killed Monday afternoon after the car he was driving collided with a semi-trailer in...
A man was killed Monday afternoon after the car he was driving collided with a semi-trailer in northwest Kansas, authorities said.(WCAX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HILL CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Monday afternoon after the car he was driving collided with a semi-trailer in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2 p.m. Monday on US-283 highway about nine miles north of Hill City in Graham County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt that was southbound on US-283 went left of center, striking a 2005 International semi-trailer on the left front corner of the truck.

The Chevrolet came to rest in the west ditch, while the semi came to rest in the east ditch.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Cody J. Johnson, 35, of Hays, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Johnson wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Kenneth L. Schemper, 75, of Prairie View, was taken to Graham County Hospital, where he was treated for suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Schemper was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

