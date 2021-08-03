Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office looks for owner of found trailer

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a trailer it recently found.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that it recently recovered a 5.5-foot by 10-foot single axle utility trailer with a wooden floor and hinged metal gate.

The Sheriff’s Office said if anyone has any information about the trailer, they should contact it immediately at 620-767-6310.

