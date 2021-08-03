Advertisement

Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office looks for owner of found trailer

The Morris Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a trailer it recently found.
The Morris Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a trailer it recently found.(Morris County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a trailer it recently found.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that it recently recovered a 5.5-foot by 10-foot single axle utility trailer with a wooden floor and hinged metal gate.

The Sheriff’s Office said if anyone has any information about the trailer, they should contact it immediately at 620-767-6310.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that...
Woman charged with murder in crash that killed toddler
A motor home blew a tire, crashed, and burst into flames Aug. 2, 2021 in Coffey Co. The driver...
Motor home driver escapes injury in fiery crash at BETO Junction
A man was critically injured late Sunday in a one-car crash near S.W. 30th and Randolph in west...
Man critically injured Sunday in late-night crash in west Topeka
Clayton Becker, 36, of Topeka, was arrested early Sunday morning after officials say a K-9...
Topeka man arrested for meth after traffic stop

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
AG asks Kansas High Court to review lower court’s emergency management law decision
Jury selection began Tuesday for Ray Miles, 57, who is charged with attempted first-degree...
Jury selection takes place Tuesday for man accused of beating corrections officer
Man suffers critical injuries in stabbing early Tuesday in central Topeka