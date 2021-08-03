Modern Manor Showhouse tour tickets go on sale after COVID hiatus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets to tour the 2021 Modern Manor Showhouse have gone on sale after its 2020 hiatus due to COVID-19.

Child Care Aware says tickets are now on sale for the 2021 Our Modern Manor Showhouse at 1501 SW Westover Rd. in the Westboro neighborhood. It said the money raised will benefit young children in the area by improving access to high-quality child care options and educational resources.

According to Child Care Aware, the homeowners of Our Modern Manor, Matt and Sara Vincent, look to honor the iconic Depression-era estate and bring the house built in 1939 into the 21st century while honoring its original charm.

Child Care Aware said highlights of the 9,200 square foot home include a remodeled kitchen, grand entranceway, spiral staircase and a library full of windows and natural wood carved and cut by hand. It said the house was one by just one family before the Vincents. It said the owners’ grandchildren told the Vincents stories about parties held in the de facto speakeasy basement room, which was complete with a large bar during prohibition.

According to Child Care Aware, the Our Modern Manor Showhouse will be open for tours from Sept. 24 - 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. It said the last tour starts an hour before closing.

To buy tickets or for more information, click HERE.

