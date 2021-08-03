Advertisement

McDonald’s to require face masks for everyone, regardless of vaccination status

FILE
FILE(Source: CNN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - McDonald’s will require face masks for customers and staff, regardless of vaccination status, as COVID-19 cases skyrocket.

According to reports from KCTV5, McDonald’s will require customers and staff to wear masks in U.S. restaurants, regardless of vaccination status.

“McDonald’s asks every customer entering our restaurants to wear a mask or face covering as a safety step based on the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” reads a statement on McDonald’s website.

The report said rising COVID-19 cases, mostly due to the Delta variant, have made businesses reconsider COVID safety guidelines.

McDonald’s also said that masks have always been required for staff and customers that are not vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that...
Woman charged with murder in crash that killed toddler
A motor home blew a tire, crashed, and burst into flames Aug. 2, 2021 in Coffey Co. The driver...
Motor home driver escapes injury in fiery crash at BETO Junction
A man was critically injured late Sunday in a one-car crash near S.W. 30th and Randolph in west...
Man critically injured Sunday in late-night crash in west Topeka
Clayton Becker, 36, of Topeka, was arrested early Sunday morning after officials say a K-9...
Topeka man arrested for meth after traffic stop

Latest News

FILE
CDC funding to go towards helping Kansas prevent injuries
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague
In a sign of progress, Louisiana is one of eight states with high COVID-19 case counts where...
COVID-19 vaccine requirements 'growing trend' across US
The immunocompromised boy's mother hopes his story will encourage others to do their part to...
Mom urges vaccines, masks after 7-year-old son hospitalized with COVID-19