McDonald’s to require face masks for everyone, regardless of vaccination status

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - McDonald’s will require face masks for customers and staff, regardless of vaccination status, as COVID-19 cases skyrocket.

According to reports from KCTV5, McDonald’s will require customers and staff to wear masks in U.S. restaurants, regardless of vaccination status.

“McDonald’s asks every customer entering our restaurants to wear a mask or face covering as a safety step based on the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” reads a statement on McDonald’s website.

The report said rising COVID-19 cases, mostly due to the Delta variant, have made businesses reconsider COVID safety guidelines.

McDonald’s also said that masks have always been required for staff and customers that are not vaccinated.

