Marysville, Concordia School Districts among state leaders in fair funding distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report that looks into how fairly funds are distributed among state schools puts two northeast Kansas districts near the top.

Personal finance website Wallethub ranked all 286 Kansas School Districts, from worst to first in its “Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Kansas” report.

Marysville School District ranked #3 overall in the report, while Concordia came in at #7.

The study used two metrics to determine the equitability of each district: average household income and expenses for public elementary and secondary schools per student.

The average household income in Marysville is $50,659 compared to $14,114 in expenses per student. Concordia’s average household income averaged $44,800 per year, and the cost per pupil was $15,666.

Other northeast Kansas School Districts to make the top 50 include Santa Fe Trail (#24), Oskaloosa (#30), Silver Lake (#34), Vermillion (#36), Madison-Virgil (#42), Leroy-Gridley (#50).

Area schools in the bottom 50 include Eudora (#238), Mission Valley (#241), Osage City (#257), and Burlington (#267).

Across the country, Kansas has the 10th most equitable school districts.

According to Wallethub, students who live in lower-income districts suffered the most “learning loss” due to remote learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

