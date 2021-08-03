Advertisement

Marysville, Concordia School Districts among state leaders in fair funding distribution

Brunswick County School Board votes to cut funding for Communities in Schools
Brunswick County School Board votes to cut funding for Communities in Schools
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report that looks into how fairly funds are distributed among state schools puts two northeast Kansas districts near the top.

Personal finance website Wallethub ranked all 286 Kansas School Districts, from worst to first in its “Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Kansas” report.

Marysville School District ranked #3 overall in the report, while Concordia came in at #7.

The study used two metrics to determine the equitability of each district: average household income and expenses for public elementary and secondary schools per student.

The average household income in Marysville is $50,659 compared to $14,114 in expenses per student. Concordia’s average household income averaged $44,800 per year, and the cost per pupil was $15,666.

Other northeast Kansas School Districts to make the top 50 include Santa Fe Trail (#24), Oskaloosa (#30), Silver Lake (#34), Vermillion (#36), Madison-Virgil (#42), Leroy-Gridley (#50).

Area schools in the bottom 50 include Eudora (#238), Mission Valley (#241), Osage City (#257), and Burlington (#267).

Across the country, Kansas has the 10th most equitable school districts.

According to Wallethub, students who live in lower-income districts suffered the most “learning loss” due to remote learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that...
Woman charged with murder in crash that killed toddler
A motor home blew a tire, crashed, and burst into flames Aug. 2, 2021 in Coffey Co. The driver...
Motor home driver escapes injury in fiery crash at BETO Junction
A man was critically injured late Sunday in a one-car crash near S.W. 30th and Randolph in west...
Man critically injured Sunday in late-night crash in west Topeka
Clayton Becker, 36, of Topeka, was arrested early Sunday morning after officials say a K-9...
Topeka man arrested for meth after traffic stop

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
AG asks Kansas High Court to review lower court’s emergency management law decision
Jury selection began Tuesday for Ray Miles, 57, who is charged with attempted first-degree...
Jury selection takes place Tuesday for man accused of beating corrections officer
The Morris Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a trailer it recently found.
Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office looks for owner of found trailer
Man suffers critical injuries in stabbing early Tuesday in central Topeka