Man charged with killing pregnant woman in W. Wichita crash requests to be released from jail

Sedgwick County prosecutors charged Javan Ervin on Friday with first-degree murder and...
Sedgwick County prosecutors charged Javan Ervin on Friday with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with a crash that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Samantha Russell in west Wichita.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man charged with first-degree murder in connection to the west Wichita crash that killed a pregnant woman is asking to be released from jail.

Javan Ervin filed a handwritten motion asking to be released on his own recognizance and into “the custody of someone trustworthy.” Ervin said he could be on house arrest and report to a pre-trial officer.

Ervin’s attorney followed up with a motion stating that Ervin “lacks funds or means to meet the financial requirements of a substantial bail amount.” The attorney’s motion goes on to state that Ervin has “strong family support, has family and other significant ties to the community, and would abide by all other orders of the Court if granted an “Own Recognizance” (OR) bond.” Ervin’s attorney states that his past criminal record should not preclude him from being granted an OR bond.

Ervin is accused of causing the July 9 crash that led to the death of 22-year-old Samantha Russell and the early birth of her son. He is currently being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

