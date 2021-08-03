Leadership Topeka accepts nominations for class of 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leadership Greater Topeka says it is now accepting nominations for its class of 2022.

Leadership Greater Topeka said those living and working in the Topeka and Shawnee Co. area are invited to nominate candidates they think show great leadership potential. It said those driven to make a difference in their community can also nominate themselves. It said high school juniors or above are eligible for nomination with parental consent.

According to Leadership Greater Topeka, it brings together a broad cross-section of both acknowledged and aspiring leaders from every corner of the community for the annual community leadership training course. It said the course is offered at the beginning of January and runs until mid-May with a two-day retreat and eight day-long sessions, primary on Fridays. It said the sessions cover key community concerns such as quality of life, government, crime, business and economic development, community services, education, healthcare and the media.

Leadership Greater Topeka said the following concepts are woven throughout the program:

Leadership skills - Gallup’s Clifton Strenghtsfinder assessment, change, collaboration, consensus, facilitation, visioning and steps to a learning community.

Community leadership - The activity of leadership is to effectively represent, protect and strengthen the community.

According to the program, participants will graduate with a greater understanding of Topeka and Shawnee Co. and how to create change and get results through community involvement.

Leadership Greater Topeka said nominations will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 17. It said the program is funded through tuition, scholarships and sponsorships. It said membership to the Greater Topeka Partnership is not required to participate.

To fill out a nomination form, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.