Committees to host public redistricting meetings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislative Research Department has updated redistricting meeting locations.

The Kansas Legislative Research Department says it has updated addresses for the joint House and Senate Committees on Redistricting meetings. It said the meeting times and locations are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 9: Manhattan - 9 a.m., Kansas State University, Student Ballroom, 2nd Floor, 918 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. Salina - 1:30 p.m., Kansas State University-Polytechnic Campus, College Center Conference Room, 2310 Centennial Rd. Hays - 6 p.m., Fort Hays State University, Memorial Union Room 212, 600 Park St.

Tuesday, Aug. 10: Colby - 9 a.m., Colby Community College, Cultural Arts Center, 1255 S. Range Ave. Garden City - 1:30 p.m., Garden City Community College, Tedrow Student Center, Endowment Room, 801 Campus Dr. Dodge City - 6 p.m., Dodge City Public Library, Lois Flanagan Room, 1001 N. 2nd Ave.

Wednesday, Aug. 11: Hutchinson - 9 a.m., Hutchinson Community College, Stringer Fine Arts Center, B.J. Warner Recital Hall, 600 E. 11th Ave. Wichita - 1:30 p.m., Wichita State University, Metropolitan Complex, 5015 E. 29th St. Chanute - 6 p.m., Neosho Community College, Student Union, Room 209, 800 W. 14th St.

Thursday, Aug. 12: Pittsburg - 9 a.m., Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St. Overland Park - 1:45 p.m., Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty st. Kansas City - 6 p.m., Kansas City Kansas Community College, Upper Level Jewell Hall, 7250 State Ave.

Friday, Aug. 13: Leavenworth - 9 a.m., Riverfront Community Center, Riverview Room, 123 S. Esplanade St. Lawrence - 1:30 p.m., University of Kansas, Capitol Federal Hall, Room 1111, 1654 Naismith Dr.



