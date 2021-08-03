Advertisement

Kansas ranks in top half of states with best healthcare

FILE - (Source: Pexels)
FILE - (Source: Pexels)(pexels.com)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked in the top half of states with the best healthcare.

WalletHub.com says with the average American spending over $11,000 per year on personal healthcare, it released its report on 2021′s Best and Worst States for Health Care, and Kansas seems to have made the top half of the list. It said to find which states are giving the best prices, it compared 50 states and D.C. across measures of healthcare cost, accessibility and outcome. It said the data sets range from average monthly insurance premium to physicians per capita to the share of the insured population.

According to the study, Kansas ranked as the 20th best state for healthcare. It said the state ranked 11th for cost, 25th for access and 28th for outcomes.

Source: WalletHub

The study shows that the best state for healthcare is Massachusetts. It said the state ranked 24th for cost, 1st for access and 1st for outcomes. It said the worst state for healthcare is Alabama. It said the state ranked 48th for cost, 48th for access and 49th for outcomes.

To see where other states fall or to read the full report, click HERE.

