Kansas AG assures Kansans that election crimes will be prosecuted

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says in light of a recent announcement by the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office that it will not prosecute certain election crimes, he has assured Kansans that election crimes will still be prosecuted.

“Thousands of Kansans will go to the polls [Tuesday] in the municipal primary elections. Citizens throughout our state deserve assurance that state election-integrity laws will be enforced and election crimes, like all other crimes, will be prosecuted when warranted by the evidence,” said AG Schmidt. “On July 27, the Douglas County District Attorney announced that office will not prosecute certain categories of election crimes, but state law also authorizes prosecution by the attorney general. The law of the State of Kansas is in effect statewide, including in Douglas County, so any law enforcement agencies that obtain evidence of election crimes may present the results of an investigation to our office for review, and we will make a prosecution decision based on the facts and law applicable to any individual case.”

On July 27, Schmidt said the DA’s office announced that it “will not prosecute cases stemming from new voter law.” He said the reference is to crimes created by House Bill 2332, which is a new election integrity law enacted earlier in 2021 by the Kansas legislature. He said interest groups have filed lawsuits to challenge provisions of the law and his office is defending the state against those suits.

According to Schmidt, no court has found the new law invalid and no injunction blocking its enforcement has been put into effect. He said Kansas law grants him concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute election crimes. He said allegations of election crimes should be reported to local law enforcement agencies.

