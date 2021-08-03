Jury selection takes place Tuesday for man accused of beating corrections officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jury selection was taking place Tuesday morning for a man accused of beating a corrections officer at the Shawnee County Jail in July 2019 while he was an inmate at the facility.

Shawnee County Jail inmate Ray Anthony Miles, 57, is representing himself at the trial.

Shawnee County District Court Judge William Ossman on Tuesday morning told prospective jurors that Miles has a “constitutional right” to represent himself in a trial -- rather than having a defense attorney -- and that his decision to do so shouldn’t influence the jurors’ deliberations.

A group of 18 men and women, who had been selected from a pool of about 35 prospective jurors, were answering questions regarding their ability to be impartial if they were to serve at the trial at which Miles is charged with crimes including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

The victim in the case is Corrections Specialist Kourtney Renae Flynn, who was working at the Shawnee County Jail on the day of the alleged attack.

Authorities said the attack occurred July 31, 2019, inside a module in the Shawnee County Jail.

Flynn previously testified that she was struck 10 to 15 times and her head was slammed into the floor during the attack, which lasted about a minute.

Flynn suffered a closed head injury, a closed fracture of the nasal bone, a displaced tooth, bruised orbital socket bones, a large knot on the back of her head, and multiple scratches to her head and neck, a court affidavit said.

The attack on Flynn started as she tried to retrieve a cordless phone from Miles’ cell, the affidavit said.

When Flynn was beaten, Miles was serving the remaining 12 months of his sentences tied to his convictions in 2012 in the attack of four employees at WIBW-TV.

In that incident, Miles was convicted by a jury of three counts of aggravated battery and one count of making a criminal threat, which are felonies, and misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property.

