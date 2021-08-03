Advertisement

Geary Co. schools to require masks inside

(WRDW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County School District will require all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks inside their facilities and on school buses, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

USD 475′s Board of Education made the decision Monday night. The change goes into effect immediately and will be re-evaluated at a board meeting October 8th.

As COVID-19 cases rapidly increase in Geary County, the district said they felt the change would protect their students, staff, and overall community.

However, the new policy does allow vaccinated students and staff exposed to COVID-19 to take a coronavirus test to stay at school. The district said they will release more information on the testing plan by August 11.

