Advertisement

FBI agents used photos of young female office staff to lure predators, watchdog says

The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child...
The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child predators.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child predators.

The Justice Department conducted an internal review on the FBI’s child sex trafficking investigations and found the agency used provocative photographs of young female bureau staffers on social media sites.

The practice was largely unsupervised.

The review found the staffers used were not certified for undercover work, agents did not get approval from supervisors and they did not document which sites had the photographs.

The FBI’s inspector general said this practice potentially placed staffers in danger of becoming victims.

The FBI’s executive assistant director said the agency is evaluating its policies and guidelines in response to the review.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that...
Woman charged with murder in crash that killed toddler
A man was critically injured late Sunday in a one-car crash near S.W. 30th and Randolph in west...
Man critically injured Sunday in late-night crash in west Topeka
A motor home blew a tire, crashed, and burst into flames Aug. 2, 2021 in Coffey Co. The driver...
Motor home driver escapes injury in fiery crash at BETO Junction
Clayton Becker, 36, of Topeka, was arrested early Sunday morning after officials say a K-9...
Topeka man arrested for meth after traffic stop

Latest News

FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
Pushback challenges vaccination requirements at US colleges
A 20-year-old Elwood man drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri,...
Elwood man drowns over the weekend at Lake of the Ozarks
FILE - In this March 25, 2016 file photo, cows graze in a field at the Townsend Visitor Center...
Tennessee won’t incentivize COVID shots but pays to vax cows
This image shows the logo for PepsiCo.
PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal