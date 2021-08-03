Even without mask mandate, USD 437 planning COVID precautions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn Washburn school board members held their final session before the school year starts next week.

Superintendent Doctor Scott McWilliams sent a letter to parents last week saying that they will start their school year with no requirement on face masks. After Monday’s meetings he says they are sticking by that decision.

McWilliams says that masks aren’t required in the district but students and staff, especially those who are unvaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors. Some parents have expressed concerns that the district is abandoning all safety protocols.

Dr. McWilliams says that is not the case with hand washing and air quality at the forefront of planned safety precautions.

“There are numerous things in place, the thing that has gotten the most attention is the facial masks and again we are going to start without having a universal mask mandate but the internal data will determine if the plan that we have is sustainable and if it is we’re in a good spot and if it isn’t we’re going to have to revisit and make the necessary adjustments.”

McWilliams says he will continue to monitor the districts percent of positive cases and communicate that with staff on a weekly basis.

