Advertisement

Even without mask mandate, USD 437 planning COVID precautions

USD 437
USD 437(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn Washburn school board members held their final session before the school year starts next week.

Superintendent Doctor Scott McWilliams sent a letter to parents last week saying that they will start their school year with no requirement on face masks. After Monday’s meetings he says they are sticking by that decision.

McWilliams says that masks aren’t required in the district but students and staff, especially those who are unvaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors. Some parents have expressed concerns that the district is abandoning all safety protocols.

Dr. McWilliams says that is not the case with hand washing and air quality at the forefront of planned safety precautions.

“There are numerous things in place, the thing that has gotten the most attention is the facial masks and again we are going to start without having a universal mask mandate but the internal data will determine if the plan that we have is sustainable and if it is we’re in a good spot and if it isn’t we’re going to have to revisit and make the necessary adjustments.”

McWilliams says he will continue to monitor the districts percent of positive cases and communicate that with staff on a weekly basis.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was critically injured late Sunday in a one-car crash near S.W. 30th and Randolph in west...
Man critically injured Sunday in late-night crash in west Topeka
Escaped custody from Wichita Work Release Facility
KDOC minimum security inmate has been apprehended
Dillons and kroger recommend masks to shoppers
Kroger asks shoppers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status
Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that...
Woman charged with murder in crash that killed toddler

Latest News

Steven Guyle will retire after 35 years in AMR and the fire department
Steven Guyle will be retiring after 35 years of dedicating his life to help the Shawnee County community
Salute Our Heroes - Steven Guyle
Salute Our Heroes - Steven Guyle
Multi-vehicle accident on KS Turnpike injures one critically, minor injuries to four others
Turnpike crash sends five people to hospital, one in serious condition
13 News at 10pm