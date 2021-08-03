Advertisement

EPD searches for hit and run, kidnapping suspects

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department is looking for two suspects that kidnapped a bicyclist they hit with their car.

The Emporia Police Department says it needs the public’s help to find two hit and run kidnapping suspects. It said the suspects hit a bicyclist, which resulted in significant injuries and a kidnapping.

According to EPD, the victim was later found safe.

EPD said the suspects have been described as two females in an unknown color passenger car, possibly silver or tan, with a broken windshield. It said the windshield was broken as a result of the accident.

According to EPD, the incident occurred on Aug. 2, around 11:30 p.m. in east-central Emporia.

