Emergency crews respond to report of stabbing in central Topeka
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a stabbing early Tuesday in central Topeka.
The incident was reported around 8 a.m. in the 900 block of S.W. 10th Avenue.
Topeka police and first-responders were on the scene as of 8:04 a.m.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
