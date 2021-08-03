Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to report of stabbing in central Topeka

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. in the 900 block of S.W. 10th Avenue.
The incident was reported around 8 a.m. in the 900 block of S.W. 10th Avenue.
By Phil Anderson
Aug. 3, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a stabbing early Tuesday in central Topeka.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. in the 900 block of S.W. 10th Avenue.

Topeka police and first-responders were on the scene as of 8:04 a.m.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

