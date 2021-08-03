Advertisement

Elwood man drowns over the weekend at Lake of the Ozarks

A 20-year-old Elwood man drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri,...
A 20-year-old Elwood man drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, according to KNZA Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Elwood man has drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, according to KNZA Radio.

The man, Cornelious Anderson, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, when security at Shady Gators Bar and Grill saw him entering the water at Lake of the Ozarks, the radioi station reported.

Anderson, a graduate of Riverside High School in Wathena, didn’t resurface, and his body was found around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

KNZA reports Anderson’s death was the fifth drowning in July and the seventh drowning in 2021 in the Lake of the Ozarks area.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that...
Woman charged with murder in crash that killed toddler
A man was critically injured late Sunday in a one-car crash near S.W. 30th and Randolph in west...
Man critically injured Sunday in late-night crash in west Topeka
A motor home blew a tire, crashed, and burst into flames Aug. 2, 2021 in Coffey Co. The driver...
Motor home driver escapes injury in fiery crash at BETO Junction
Clayton Becker, 36, of Topeka, was arrested early Sunday morning after officials say a K-9...
Topeka man arrested for meth after traffic stop

Latest News

A man was killed Monday afternoon after the car he was driving collided with a semi-trailer in...
One killed in car-semi crash in northwest Kansas
3rd straight days of unseasonably cool temperatures
Another cool day
Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) reacts after sinking a 3-point shot against TCU during the...
Devonte’ Graham signs with New Orleans Pelicans
A motor home driver escaped injury in this crash Aug. 2, 2021 in Coffey Co., Kan.
Motor home driver escapes injury in Coffey Co. crash