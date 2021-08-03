Elwood man drowns over the weekend at Lake of the Ozarks
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Elwood man has drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, according to KNZA Radio.
The man, Cornelious Anderson, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, when security at Shady Gators Bar and Grill saw him entering the water at Lake of the Ozarks, the radioi station reported.
Anderson, a graduate of Riverside High School in Wathena, didn’t resurface, and his body was found around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
KNZA reports Anderson’s death was the fifth drowning in July and the seventh drowning in 2021 in the Lake of the Ozarks area.
